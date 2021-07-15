

Unilever BD donates Oxygen concentrator to DGHS

This donation is part of Unilever Bangladesh's pledge to help the nation in its fight against COVID-19. The commitment includes measures such as product donations, creating social awareness, improving health infrastructure, protecting its people, and livelihoods, says a press release.

These machines will be distributed in all different hospitals of all 8 divisions in consultation with the DHGS. Unilever will be delivering these Oxygen Concentrators before the Eid-ul-Azha by utilizing its supply chain so that hospitals can support more COVID-19 affected patients in these critical times.

During this event, Shamima Akhter, Head- Corporate Affairs, Partnerships & Communications of UBL handed over the Oxygen Concentrator Machines to Prof. Dr. Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General (Health). Some other officials, including Prof. Dr. Meerjady Sabrina Flora, ADG (Planning), Prof. Dr. Nasima Sultana, ADG (Admin), Dr. Sheikh Farid Hossain Miah, Director (Hospital) and Gazi Towhid, Manager, Partnerships & Communications, UBL, were also present on the event.

UBL has decided to import critical medical equipment like Oxygen Concentrator Machine as Bangladesh is witnessing a national health crisis greatly triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, Unilever Bangladesh has invested BDT 27 million for medical equipment and donated BDT 11 million to two hospitals to improve the health infrastructure.

Zaved Akhtar, CEO and Managing Director of UBL said, "We are committed to protecting the lives and livelihoods of people and supporting the nation in every way possibleWe believe this timely support will help to continue the Government's effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to do more in every possible way and remain the trusted partner for Bangladesh."





















