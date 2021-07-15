‘Rawhide trade may hit snag due to unsold stocks with tanners’



Uncertainly about raw hide purchase or collection by big traders remains high this year during Eid-Ul-Azha like last year's when small traders were forced to abandon raw hide in the streets for low price or in absence of buyers' agents for collection.

The industry sources said that the risk is even greater this year. This is because tanners still have about Tk 500 to Tk 600 crore stock unsold in hand from last year and they are not likely to add any more risk.

Export have grown somewhat this time but it will take more time to become normal. So tanners are taking look at various risk options and the best way is to avoid building new stock which may make this year's market more uncertain.

Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), general secretary Sakhawat Ullah, explaining the situation to the Daily Observer saying, "There is a lot of leather left unsold in our warehouse. Since 2019, shipment of more than 100 containers were canceled in China due to coronavirus.

After that he tried to sell leather in different ways. But coronavirus spread to European market soon after largely foiling this drives. At that time many skins were sold at low prices. The tanner incurred huge loss.

'He said,' export market has been a little better since January this year. The European market has reopened. Sales are slowly rising. But traders have not been able make a turnaround from last year's losses.

Sakhawat Ullah said,' the situation may be better next year. But this year's Eid is coming in a very uncertain situation. "Leather will be collected, but what can I do if I can't sell so much leather," he raised the question saying exports have not increased so much yet to make a free hand buy of raw hide this time possible.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said, "A meeting with sectoral stakeholders is on way on Thursday (today) and it will discuss major issues such as how to buy and at price to buy. The price will be fixed in consultation with the concerned people in the trade, he said.

Last year the price of salted cattle skin in Dhaka was fixed at Tk 35 to Tk 40 per sq ft, which was Tk 45 to Tk 50 in the previous year. The price fall was 29 percent.

Mohiuddin Ahmed Mahin, President of Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association (BFLLFEA) told the Daily Observer that leather prices are determined based on the state of the international market, the condition of the traders in the country and the quality of the leather," he said.

It is not possible to impose anything, he said adding currently, the leather sector is passing very bad situation and market situation will determine very thing.

After last year's debacle this sector is now on the verge of collapse. He said he wants to buy skin of sacrificial at any price that will be affordable after calculating cost of bank loans, workers' salaries, gas and electricity bills and other expenses.

The price should be determined by considering the situation of leather in international market and the demand and quality of leather in the country. "

He said, "The price at which I bought leather last year has caused a lot of losses. Many skins were rot and there is no way out except to throw them away. But tanners were blamed.













