Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BCL asked to investigate irregularities in forming Satkhira unit

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Senior leaders of Awami League (AL) asked Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central committee to take necessary actions about the allegations of irregularities in forming BCL's Satkhira district committee after investigation following the report published in the Daily Observer recently.
According to AL sources, AL presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque - on Tuesday night held a meeting with the BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy, General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee and presidents and secretaries of Dhaka University and Dhaka city units.
In the meeting, the senior leaders of AL warned the BCL leaders for their controversial activities and irregularities in forming BCL committees of different units including Satkhira.
At the same time, they have also praised the humanitarian activities of BCL leaders and activists during the ongoing
    pandemic period.
They have also asked BCL leaders to stand by the poor and destitute people as well as with the flood affected people across the country.
In response to a query, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak told the Daily Observer, "We have asked Chhatra League leaders to stand by the helpless people during the ongoing Corona pandemic and the impending floods."
"They (BCL) were involved in humanitarian activities under the leadership of our leader Sheikh Hasina to deal with coronavirus. We have given instructions to maintain that continuity. We have also asked them about the observance of the mourning August programme from being associated with humanitarian activities," Nanak added.
Regarding irregularities in forming BCL's Satkhira committee, BCL General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee told this correspondent, "AL leaders asked us to investigate about BCL Satkhira's President and General Secretary. We told them that we have formed the district committee after investigation. So, there is no necessity of investigation."
Lakhak also said, "AL leaders also gave some directives regarding BCL activities during lockdown relaxing period and during the lockdown period."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL asked to investigate irregularities in forming Satkhira unit
Members of Bangladesh Army distribute food materials
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including 9 Chinese
US wants ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims
Travellers struggle to buy train tickets online before Eid
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
FBCCI’s apathy to Rupganj fire victims irks HC
Dipu Moni to clear hedge over SSC, HSC exam deadlock today


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft