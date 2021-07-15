BCL asked to investigate irregularities in forming Satkhira unit

Senior leaders of Awami League (AL) asked Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central committee to take necessary actions about the allegations of irregularities in forming BCL's Satkhira district committee after investigation following the report published in the Daily Observer recently.

According to AL sources, AL presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque - on Tuesday night held a meeting with the BCL President Al Nahian Khan Joy, General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee and presidents and secretaries of Dhaka University and Dhaka city units.

In the meeting, the senior leaders of AL warned the BCL leaders for their controversial activities and irregularities in forming BCL committees of different units including Satkhira.

At the same time, they have also praised the humanitarian activities of BCL leaders and activists during the ongoing

pandemic period.

They have also asked BCL leaders to stand by the poor and destitute people as well as with the flood affected people across the country.

In response to a query, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak told the Daily Observer, "We have asked Chhatra League leaders to stand by the helpless people during the ongoing Corona pandemic and the impending floods."

"They (BCL) were involved in humanitarian activities under the leadership of our leader Sheikh Hasina to deal with coronavirus. We have given instructions to maintain that continuity. We have also asked them about the observance of the mourning August programme from being associated with humanitarian activities," Nanak added.

Regarding irregularities in forming BCL's Satkhira committee, BCL General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee told this correspondent, "AL leaders asked us to investigate about BCL Satkhira's President and General Secretary. We told them that we have formed the district committee after investigation. So, there is no necessity of investigation."

Lakhak also said, "AL leaders also gave some directives regarding BCL activities during lockdown relaxing period and during the lockdown period."