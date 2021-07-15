Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US wants ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128

HANOI, July 14: The United States rejects China's "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian nations faced with Beijing's "coercion," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.
Addressing a video conference with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), Blinken also said the United States has "deep concerns" about the situation in Myanmar and urged the group to take action to end violence and restore democracy in the country.
The meeting with the 10-member bloc is the first since the Biden administration took office in January and comes amid concerns among diplomats and others that Washington has not been paying sufficient attention to a region that is crucial to its regional strategy to counter an increasingly powerful China.
ASEAN has been leading the main diplomatic effort on member country Myanmar since a February 1 coup plunged it into turmoil.
Myanmar's junta has shown little sign of heeding a five-point ASEAN
    consensus, reached in April, which calls for an end to violence, political talks and the naming of a regional special envoy.
Blinken urged ASEAN to take "immediate action" on the consensus and appoint a special envoy to Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
Blinken asked for the release of all those "unjustly detained" in the country, and the restoration of Myanmar's democratic transition, Price said.
Blinken also emphasized the U.S. rejection of China's "unlawful maritime claims" in the South China Sea at the meeting and said Washington "stands with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of (Chinese) coercion," Price said.
China claims vast swathes of the disputed South China Sea via its unilaterally declared, U-shaped, "nine-dash line" which intersects with the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines, all ASEAN members.
Trillions of dollars in annual trade flows through the disputed waterway.
In addition to the South China Sea, the Mekong River has become a new front in U.S.-China rivalry, with Beijing overtaking Washington in both spending and influence over downstream countries at the mercy of its control of the river's waters.
Price said Blinken "pledged continued U.S. support for a free and open Mekong region under the Mekong-U.S. Partnership."
Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he hoped Wednesday's meeting signalled a "refreshed commitment" to U.S. multilateral cooperation in the region.
"We understand that multilateralism was not a key focus for the previous administration, but the Biden administration's embrace of multilateral cooperation is a welcome development," Hishammuddin said, according to a copy of his delivered remarks.
"This path is the only way forward to ensure stability, peace, prosperity and security for our region."    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL asked to investigate irregularities in forming Satkhira unit
Members of Bangladesh Army distribute food materials
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including 9 Chinese
US wants ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims
Travellers struggle to buy train tickets online before Eid
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
FBCCI’s apathy to Rupganj fire victims irks HC
Dipu Moni to clear hedge over SSC, HSC exam deadlock today


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft