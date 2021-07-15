Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

"Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh", a Qawmi Madrasa- based religious organization, has left the BNP-led 20-party alliance on Wednesday.
Maulana Bahauddin Zakaria, acting Secretary General of Jamiat has made the announcement at an emergency press conference of the organization at Purana Paltan in the city.
Maulana Zakaria said at the press conference that, "Leaving the 20-party alliance is beneficial for the Jamiat. From today, Jamiat will not participate in any of the 20 alliance activities."
Acting president of the
    party Maulana Zia Uddin Ahmed was also present at the press conference.
In the press conference Maulana Zia Uddin explained reasons behind leaving the 20-party alliance and said "BNP is not an organization of Islamic values and did not evaluate his party."
Zia Uddin also said "BNP boycotted the by-elections alone without consulting the allies and did not protest properly against the arrest of alems around the country."
"The BNP did not express its condolences on the death of the late Allama Noor Hossain Qasemi, the Jamiat Secretary General, and did not even attend his janaza," Acting Jamiat chairman added.
In addition to this announcement, Jamiat leaders also demanded to open the madrasas and ensure fair price for the raw hide of the sacrificial animals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL asked to investigate irregularities in forming Satkhira unit
Members of Bangladesh Army distribute food materials
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including 9 Chinese
US wants ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims
Travellers struggle to buy train tickets online before Eid
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
FBCCI’s apathy to Rupganj fire victims irks HC
Dipu Moni to clear hedge over SSC, HSC exam deadlock today


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft