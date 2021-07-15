Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  

"Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh", a Qawmi Madrasa- based religious organization, has left the BNP-led 20-party alliance on Wednesday.

Maulana Bahauddin Zakaria, acting Secretary General of Jamiat has made the announcement at an emergency press conference of the organization at Purana Paltan in the city.

Maulana Zakaria said at the press conference that, "Leaving the 20-party alliance is beneficial for the Jamiat. From today, Jamiat will not participate in any of the 20 alliance activities."

Acting president of the

party Maulana Zia Uddin Ahmed was also present at the press conference.

In the press conference Maulana Zia Uddin explained reasons behind leaving the 20-party alliance and said "BNP is not an organization of Islamic values and did not evaluate his party."

Zia Uddin also said "BNP boycotted the by-elections alone without consulting the allies and did not protest properly against the arrest of alems around the country."

"The BNP did not express its condolences on the death of the late Allama Noor Hossain Qasemi, the Jamiat Secretary General, and did not even attend his janaza," Acting Jamiat chairman added.

In addition to this announcement, Jamiat leaders also demanded to open the madrasas and ensure fair price for the raw hide of the sacrificial animals.







