Thursday, 15 July, 2021
FBCCI’s apathy to Rupganj fire victims irks HC

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the role of business bodies in the fire at the Hashem Foods Ltd at Rupganj in Narayanganj, a sister concern of Sajib Group in Rupganj, where at least 52 workers and employees were killed in a deadly fire last week.
'So many workers had died, but business organisations, including the FBCCI, did not express any grief. No statement of condolence was issued from the business organizations, which was unexpected, the HC observed.
The HC said business bodies have no minimum obligationsm they only try to get compensation from the government and bank loan waiver.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim made these comments on Wednesday while lawyer Barrister Sara Hossain brought an issue before it that the workers of Hashem Foods did not get their salary from the company.
Earlier, four rights organizations-Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), Bangladesh
    Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and Safety and Rights Society (SRS)-jointly filed a writ petition seeking necessary directives to give Tk 1 crore as compensation to the families of each victim who died in the Hashem food fire incident.
 I have not seen any statement expressing condolences from the business organisations. The FBCCI did not mourn the deaths of the workers. None of their delegations went there. I think business organizations, including the FBCCI, need to play a role in these cases, the HC said.
Barrister Anik R Haque took part in the virtual hearing.
The four rights organisations filed the petition as public interest litigation to the HC, seeking immediate compensations of pay Tk 20 lakh to families of deceased workers and employees and Tk 10 lakh for the injured workers of the factory
They prayed to the court for an order for conducting an enquiry into the incident and to prosecute and punish those who are responsible for the incident.
The rights organisations sought necessary directives for conducting an enquiry into the incident and to prosecute and punish those who are responsible for the incident.
The petitioners also prayed for freezing bank accounts of the owners of Hashem Foods to keep the money for payment of compensations to the victims.
On Thursday night, at least 52 persons have, so far, been killed from the devastating fire that broke out at the seven-story factory of Hashem Foods Ltd. Al least 18 units of firefighters managed to douse the blaze after 21 hours of frantic efforts.





« PreviousNext »

