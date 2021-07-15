Video
Dipu Moni to clear hedge over SSC, HSC exam deadlock today

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will decide in a press conference today at 11 am whether this year's SSC and HSC examinations will be held or not and on the process how the result will be evaluated.
MA Khair, Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education informed about it on Wednesday afternoon.
However, the respective ministry is learnt to have thought for an alternative way to announce the result in case of any inconvenience of holding SSC and HSC exams in 2021.  Already several proposals have been figured out in this regard and sent to the Prime Minister.
Inclusion of only multiple choice questions (MCQ) and exclusion of the compositional or creative questions for 100 marks examination instead of 200 marks have been proposed in this regard. However, the proposal will be implemented if corona infection rate comes under 10 percent.
If taking examination this way also fails, in that case, 50 percent of the
    result of SSC, 50 per cent of the results of the JSC examination and 50 per cent of the assignments and class activities may be adjusted to prepare the results.
Educational institutions have remained closed since March last year due to Covid outbreak.
After the SSC exam last year, the HSC exam could not be taken due to the epidemic.


