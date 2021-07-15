Video
Sinopharm to give 1.5cr doses of vaccine at lower price

Says Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said China's Sinopharm would supply a total of 1.50 crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Bangladesh at a lower price than what was previously agreed.
The approval came from the 24th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held virtually with Finance Minister in the chair.
The Directorate General of Health Services will receive 1.30 crore vaccine doses under a previous deal and an additional two million doses at a reduced price, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.
Kamal did not disclose the price of the Sinopharm vaccine, saying that the price is cheaper than earlier.
    A cabinet committee approved a plan to purchase more vaccines, if necessary.
The minister said the government will procure a total of 1.50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm International of China at a less price than what was earlier agreed.
The Finance Minister said since this is a selective purchase it is not possible for the government to reveal the details of the procurement.
Bangladesh started its mass vaccination campaign in February, using the COVISHIELD vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca.
But the programme was subsequently halted after India banned vaccine exports to tackle a growing COVID-19 crisis within its own borders.
Joining the briefing virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Health Services Division would procure these vaccines from Sinopharm International under the supplementary agreement-1.
In order to meet the emergency requirements, the Sinopharm International may provide additional doses of vaccines in addition to these 15 million doses of vaccines, he said.
Meanwhile, the Finance Minister said in another proposal of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from M/S AOT Trading AG, Switzerland with a cost of around Tk 436.47 crore.
The per MMBtu LNG would cost $13.069.
He said the meeting approved another proposal of the Bangladesh Railway under the Ministry of Railways for appointing the joint venture of RITES Ltd India, Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultant Pvt Ltd India as the consultant for the project for constructing new dual gauge railway track from Bogura to Shaheed Mansur Ali Station, Sirajganj with around Tk 97.56 crore.
Kamal said the meeting approved another proposal for appointing the joint venture of M/S Arab Consulting Engineers Moharram Bakhoum, Egypt, National Maintenance Cooperation and Engineering Services, Egypt, Engineers and Consultants Bangladesh Ltd as the international consulting firm with around Tk 39.77 crore under the Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertilizer Project being implemented by the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).
The minister said the BCIC under the Ministry of Industries would procure 30,000 metric tonnes of phosphoric acid for the DAP Fertilizer Company Limited from UAE with around Tk 177.34 crore. Per metric tonne of phosphoric acid would cost US$ 653.40.


