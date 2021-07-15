Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

US Covid cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131

WASHINGTON, July 14: The COVID-19 curve in the U.S. is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July
    gatherings.
Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23, according to Johns Hopkins University data. And all but two states - Maine and South Dakota - reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.
"It is certainly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to be occurring after the July Fourth weekend," said Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington University's School of Medicine in St. Louis.
At the same time, parts of the country are running up against deep vaccine resistance, while the highly contagious mutant version of the coronavirus that was first detected in India is accounting for an ever-larger share of infections.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL asked to investigate irregularities in forming Satkhira unit
Members of Bangladesh Army distribute food materials
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including 9 Chinese
US wants ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims
Travellers struggle to buy train tickets online before Eid
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
FBCCI’s apathy to Rupganj fire victims irks HC
Dipu Moni to clear hedge over SSC, HSC exam deadlock today


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft