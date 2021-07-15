Labour law to compensate fire incident victims inadequate

In recent years, the High Court has intervened in paying compensation for injuries and deaths of workers in fire incidents while dealing with public interest litigation cases but the labor law on the issue is inadequate for it.

Deceased or injured workers in fire incidents only get negligible amount of financial aid for burial instead of stipulated compensation as per the law.

Five days ago, at least 52 workers and employees were killed in a deadly fire at Hashem Foods Ltd at Rupganj in Narayanganj.

The local administration has provided Tk 30, 000 to 10, 000 to the deceased for burial as compensation.

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court on April 29 asked the United Hospital authorities to pay Tk 25 lakh each to the families of four out of five victims killed in a fire at the hospital on May 27 in 2020.

A bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain asked the hospital

authorities to pay the money within a month after disposing of an appeal filed by the hospital challenging the High Court directive that ordered it to pay Tk 30 lakh to each of the families within 15 days.

On September 9 last year, an HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam ordered Titas Gas to pay the initial compensation to the families of each victim after hearing the writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Mar-e-um Khondaker.

Later, the apex court stayed the HC order.

Jurist and rights workers said the factory owner has to ensure work safety and set up practices to minimise the risks for an employee which is absent in many factories. Therefore, accidents are frequently happening.

Poor enforcement of labour laws and inadequate monitoring of factory safety rules by government agencies are responsible for such industrial crimes, they also said.

According to the Labour Act, 2006, compensation is payable for death, permanent disablement as well as temporary disablement under Section 151 of the Act.

As per the amendment to the law in 2018, the amount of compensation should be given Tk 2,00,000 in accidental death and Tk 2,50,000 for those disabled for life.

Former law minister Shafiq Ahmed told this correspondent that the owners must ensure the safety of their employees in their workplace. The owner must have a sense of responsibility if a worker dies while working.

The state cannot avoid its responsibility after the fire incident at the Rupganj factory, he said.

Barrister Abdul Halim, chairman of the Children's Charity Bangladesh Foundation, said Bangladesh's labour laws are not properly evaluating workers.

The amount of compensation should be redefined in the amended Labour Act of 2018 because the compensation laid down in the law is poor and inadequate for the deceased and disabled workers, he said.

Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir said the amount of compensation in the labour law for the death of a worker in an accident is insufficient.

"There is an industrial department, their inspectors are supposed to come and inspect factories. I think the department has negligence in visiting factories."

The officials concerned of the department must be brought under the law to prevent such type of negligence in future, he said.







