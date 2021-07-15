Experts not hopeful about BD-China Tashkent meeting

Greater cooperation will drive the Bangladesh-China Foreign Minister level meeting in Tashkent on July 16.

However, political analysts feel that it will not be a special one for Bangladesh as far as Rohingya repatriation issue is concerned.

They also think that Bangladesh should change its approach while talking about Rohingya issues in any discussion forum as the resolution on the 'Human Rights Situation of Rohingya Muslims and other Minorities in Myanmar' was unanimously adopted that empowered Bangladesh to raise its strong voice to repatriate 1.1 million Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their homeland Myanmar.

"This is very good news for Bangladesh. Bangladesh should prioritize its agenda as quick as possible as we have 100s of agenda with China. Covid-19 vaccine and infrastructure along with BRI initiative are the priority from their side and so we are to be straight forward and push our issue before the discussion table.I'm not very optimistic about the outcome of the meeting as far as Rohingya repatriation is concerned," former Ambassador Muhammad Zamir told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

"We have to give them (the big countries) an understanding about our desire from them. They always speak well, gives us hope on table but the reality is different," he said.

"After tough and lengthy negotiations at several phases, the resolution on

the 'Human Rights Situation of Rohingya Muslims and other Minorities in Myanmar' was unanimously adopted on Monday at the ongoing 47th session of the Human Rights Council, which may help us to take a very strong stands in this regard," Zamir said.

Echoing Zamir, Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former Ambassador in China said, "Rohingya repatriation issue should be the top on the discussion list between Bangladesh and China but from their (China) side it is notwe are to understand that the adoption of the resolution by consensus is a big milestone for Bangladesh. The World is with us. We should be focus oriented," Munshi Faiz told the Daily Observer.

"It is a continuous process. I know this meeting will not yield any fruit but strong position with strong support could play a vital role in future," he said adding that the discussion should continue with all big countries including China, India, Russia, Japan and the members of ASIEAN," Munshi Faiz said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen left Dhaka for Tashkent yesterday (Wednesday) to join an international conference titled 'Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity - Challenges and Opportunities' in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on July 15-16.

He is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference including a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his five-day visit to Tashkent, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"Bangladesh pushed hard to begin the repatriation but Myanmar again delayed it seeking time for logistical arrangements. It is an opportunity for us to discuss the issue with the Chinese Foreign Minister as he was the mastermind of the China, Myanmar and Bangladesh tripartite video meeting held on January 19, 2021.

During the meeting the three sides agreed to maintain consultation and communication at foreign minister level. The three sides will strengthen cooperation on joint prevention and control of COVID-19 and undertake practical cooperation in improving livelihood and eliminating poverty in border areas between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

They also expressed opposition to making the Rakhine State issue an international and political issue and called for the international community to create favorable conditions and environment for the repatriation process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that Myanmar has made all necessary arrangements for the repatriation and reaffirmed Myanmar's readiness to receive the verified displaced persons in line with the bilateral agreements.

The last two attempts to take back Rohingya under a bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar signed in 2017 failed to achieve any results despite Myanmar's repeated assurances to commence repatriation.

The last tripartite meeting was held on Jan 20 last year in New York and since then Myanmar has been allegedly postponing the bilateral talks despite repeated attempts by Bangladesh.

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community in August 2017.

Terming the adaptation of the UN resolution without a vote as a success of Bangladesh's diplomacy, the Foreign Minister said on Tuesday in the resolution every UN member country also agreed that Rohingya repatriation is 'very important and all will do work to materialize the return of Rohingyas to Myanmar, which is the number one priority of Bangladesh.





