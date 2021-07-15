C-19 deaths remain above 200



Relatives burst into tears as a Covid-19 patient's condition worsened at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

For the fourth consecutive day the death toll crossed 200-mark while the highest 230 deaths were recorded on July 11.

Amid this increasing trend of Covid-19 infection the government has decided to relax ongoing strict lockdown for eight days from July 15 to 22 ahead of the Eid ul Azha to be celebrated on July 21 in the country considering trades and economy and operation of sacrificial cattle markets.

The DGHS feared that easing of lockdown for

eight days amid this increasing trend before Eid-ul-Azha could trigger the spike in coronavirus transmission across the country.

In the Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday, DGHS spokesperson Dr Robed Amin said, "There will be no way to control the infection if health guidelines are not followed properly during the days of reopening public transports, shopping malls, sacrificial animal markets ahead of Eid."

Referring to the present 30 percent infection rate in the country, he warned that it's not possible to reduce the infection rate if people don't wear face masks at sacrificial animal markets across the country.

Dr Robed, however, requested the law enforcement agencies to ensure that every individual must follow the health guidelines strictly during the period.

He said the ongoing upward trend in deaths might continue for two or three more weeks. Infections will rise during this time if we don't follow the health safety rules strictly.

"As the transmission is rising, there is a pressure on hospitals. If we cannot keep the hospitals free from crowding we will fall into danger in future."

The DGHS official also urged all not to travel during this Eid, especially in Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, and Cox's Bazar due to another outbreak of malaria along with Covid-19.

He said a total of 1,215 people had been infected with malaria and over 500 died of the disease between May and June in Chittagong Hill Tracts areas while 473 people with dengue across the country since July 13.

He also urged the countrymen to be aware of dengue along with coronavirus.

According to DGHS bulletin, total number of deaths reached 17,052 after 210 more deaths while the death rate now stands at 1.61 percent.

During the same period, at least 12,383 new infections were recorded taking the total number of infection to 10, 59,538. The current positivity rate is 29.14 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 14.92 percent.

The bulletin said a total of 42,490 samples were tested across the country in 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

At least 8,245 Covid-19 patients had recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries has stood at 8, 97,412 and the recovery rate was 84.70 percent.

Among the 210 deceased, 131 victims were men and 79 women. Of those, one was between 11-20-year old, seven 21-30-years old, 14 were within 31-40 years, 29 between 41-50 years, 52 within 51-60 years and 107 were above 60 years old, according to the release.

According to the report, the positivity rate dropped slightly to 29.14pc from previous day's 29.21pc. Across the country, 627 labs had tested 42,490 samples to detect infections, according to the press release sent by the DGHS.

Dhaka division had reported the highest 69 deaths in 24 hours followed by 46 deaths in Khulna, 39 in Chattogram, 15 in Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, 10 in Barishal, nine in Sylhet and eight in Mymensingh.







