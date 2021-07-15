Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

VOA announces ending its Bangla radio service

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

WASHINGTON, July 14: Voice of America on Tuesday announced that it is ending its radio service in Bangla that served Bangladesh, West Bengal, Assam and Tripura for 63 years.
The FM and shortwave radio transmissions of Voice of America in Bangla would officially end on July 17, after 63 years, according to a media release. Simultaneously, the service's television and social media content will expand considerably, as these are platforms more heavily used by VOA Bangla's 16 million weekly audience members.
"When VOA Bangla launched in January 1958, Bangladesh was known as 'East Pakistan' and it was a territory under martial law with no television or private radio," said John Lippman, Acting VOA Programming Director. "VOA's shortwave radio transmissions from outside the borders were a
    lifeline to the Bangla-speaking population for independent news and information," he said.
While the service's shortwave radio audience is now less than one per cent, VOA Bangla social media audiences have grown significantly in recent years. Engagement actions on the Twitter account have risen 54 per cent over the previous year, while video views on Instagram are up 274 per cent in the same period.
"Dozens of domestic television and radio stations compete for Bangla-speaking audiences, as well as an increasing number of digital sources," Lippman noted. "As the demand for TV and online access to news in Bangladesh expands, VOA's Bangla service program offerings need to be on the platforms its audience already is most active," he said.
"VOA Bangla radio broadcasts brought world events to its audiences since the days when radio was the primary news medium," Acting VOA Bangla Service Chief Satarupa Barua told staff this month.
 "It was a staple in our upbringing, a household name. We will build on that reputation, increasing our presence on media that is now far more heavily used than short wave and medium wave radio," he said.
During the final days of its radio broadcasts, the service will broadcast retrospective programming, looking back at the changes in the country since 1958. "Because of our service's history in Bangladesh, working at VOA has been the 'dream job' for many of us. With the coming changes, it will continue to be," Barua added.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BCL asked to investigate irregularities in forming Satkhira unit
Members of Bangladesh Army distribute food materials
Pakistan bus blast kills 13, including 9 Chinese
US wants ASEAN action on Myanmar, rejects China maritime claims
Travellers struggle to buy train tickets online before Eid
Jamiat quits 20-party Alliance  
FBCCI’s apathy to Rupganj fire victims irks HC
Dipu Moni to clear hedge over SSC, HSC exam deadlock today


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft