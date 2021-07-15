Video
Taposh to work at field level to ensure civic amenities

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday said he would work at the field level to ensure civic amenities of the city people.
Mayor Taposh made the statement after the inauguration of Secondary Transfer Station (STS) at the DSCC 35 No Ward on Wednesday.
After inaugurating the STS Mayor Taposh visited 36 No Ward's Tatibazar, Sutarnagar, Naboraylen and Agamasi Lane on foot.
People of the area rushed to see the DSCC Mayor. Benu Khan, a resident of Sutarnagar area, said, "I have been living in this area since independence. I have never seen a Mayor coming to this alleyway. This is the first time he has come to our area as a Mayor, which is a matter of pride for all of us."
At the end of the visit, Mayor Taposh told the Daily Observer, "The mayor's responsibility is to ensure civic service to common people. That is why I have come to inspect the amenities and inconveniences of the dwellers living in alleys of the capital."
About the mosquito control programme, Mayor Tapas said to the media, "The incidence of dengue has increased a little compared to last year due to heavy rains. However, we started working from April 1 before the start of the dengue season."
"The mosquito eradication programme will continue throughout the year," the DNCC Mayor said.



