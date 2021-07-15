Video
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:17 AM
Maintain health rules strictly during relaxed restrictions

Elderly, children barred from entering cattle markets: Cabinet Div

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 128
Staff Correspondent

A large number of expatriate staged a demonstration in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital demanding Pfizer vaccines on Wednesday. photo : Observer

A large number of expatriate staged a demonstration in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital demanding Pfizer vaccines on Wednesday. photo : Observer

The government on Wednesday instructed the managing committees of all sacrificial cattle markets to impose bar on the elderly and children from entering the cattle markets.
At the same time, it has instructed the people to wear masks mandatorily in all outdoor activities and comply with the health guidelines to curb spread of Covid-19 amid relaxed restrictions.
Giving the instructions, the Cabinet Division issued separate notifications with the directives to be flowed during the relaxed period, the Press Information Department (PID) said in a handout on Wednesday.
It ordered all to follow the hygiene rules strictly and avoid events with mass gatherings such as Walima, birthdays, parties and picnics alongside all forms of political and religious programmes.
The ongoing strict lockdown was eased from July 15 to 22 ahead of Eid-ul-Azha considering the economic activities and movement of people marking celebration of Eid.
During the period, the long-route buses, trains, water vessels and domestic flights will carry passengers while the shopping malls will remain open on a limited scale. The sacrificial cattle markets will also be set up with the Covid-19 safety measures in place.
In the 12-point directive regarding management of cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Cabinet Division stressed on purchasing sacrificial animals from online platforms instead of visiting the markets during the period.
For physical appearance in the markets, it has also directed market management bodies to keep separate entry and exit points for buyers and to keep hand washing facilities, hand sanitisers and temperature measuring devices at the cattle markets for ensuring health safety rules.
No cattle market shall be set up on or beside the roads. If found, mobile court will take legal action to this end, it said, adding that on Eid day, cattle should be slaughtered in designated places and waste must be disposed and cleaned off within 24 hours after slaughtering.
The authorities must ensure device for tracing fake currencies in the cattle haats.


« PreviousNext »

