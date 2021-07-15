DGHS assures migrants of vaccination

The migrant workers will get Covid-19 vaccine of Moderna after ending the stock of Pfizer vaccine as the vaccine is likely to end within a day or two in seven hospitals of Dhaka city. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday gave an announcement is this regards.

While briefing media, DGHS Line Director Dr Shamsul Alam said, "We are preserving second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as emergency stock. When the stock of the vaccine's first doses runs out, migrant workers will get Moderna vaccine that we have in our stock."

He, however, assured the migrants that there is no reason to be concerned about the vaccination, as they have enough stock for now. Besides, several million doses of vaccines are likely to enter the country within shortest possible time as per the commitment of the vaccine exporting countries.

"Moderna vaccines are being administered in all divisional cities and city corporation areas. Those who have no urgency, please wait with patience after registration. You will get vaccine without difficulties," he added.

As many migrant workers, who are supposed to fly out soon, are facing difficulties, Dr Shamsul said they were addressing the issue. No one should come to the vaccination centres without "confirmation SMS".







