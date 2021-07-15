Appointment of six berth operators for Ctg Port awaiting CCGP approval

CHATTOGRAM, July 14: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has completed evaluation of tenders for appointment of six berth operators for container and containerized cargo handling at the six general cargo berths (GCB) of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram Port.

The CPA submitted the proposal after evaluation to the Shipping Ministry for approval on Tuesday.

The Proposal will be finally approved by the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP). Then the six berth operators will be appointed for the next five years.

Meanwhile, the CPA had invited tenders from the interested berth operators.

On the last date of submission of tender on February 8 a total of 14 berth operators submitted their tenders.

All the incumbent berth operators have submitted their tenders again.

The appointment of the existing berth operators expired in March. They were appointed in 2017 for a period of three years. But the next six operators will be appointed for a period of five years.





