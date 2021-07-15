Video
Thursday, 15 July, 2021
Easing restriction sees movements in full swing

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

As government had announced for easing the strict restriction from July 14 to July 23 considering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to be observed on July 21, all public transports including buses, water vessels, passenger trains and domestic flights-- started operation at half capacity from Wednesday midnight.
Tickets were selling in different bus counters from Wednesday morning targeting passengers.
Golden Line counter at Gabtali Bus terminal opened at 9:00am yesterday for selling tickets following health guidelines.
Counterman Mizan said, "The passengers have already booked their tickets. The bus services will resume in full swing from tomorrow. Each bus having capacity of 40 passengers will run with 20 travelers."
Sohag Paribahan informed that tickets for Cox's Bazar are being sold and buses belonged to this company were to leave Dhaka for Cox's Bazar last night. Besides, online tickets sale is going on.
Meanwhile, water vessels started carrying passengers at half of their capacities maintaining health guidelines from last night in line with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA)'s direction to follow the health guidelines during the period.  
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Wednesday told the media after visiting the Dhaka River Port Terminal (launch) at Sadarghat in the capital, "The launch owners as well as the passengers must pay fines if they violate Covid-19 health-safety directives during the Eid vacation journey."
On the other hand, Bangladesh Railway has completed all preparations to resume train services to and from different districts from Thursday morning.
The trains will be allowed to take passengers at half the capacity from July 15 to July 22. Tickets are available only online from Tuesday.
However, the services would remain closed on July 22 on the Eid day.
As the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a circular on Tuesday, all air operators of domestic flights have taken preparations to start operations from July 15 to July 23.
Earlier on 5th July, the government had extended the ongoing flight suspension of all domestic flights till July 14 following as a part of strict lockdown.
The decision of relaxing the ongoing lockdown has been taken considering the socio-economic condition of the country and the need to maintain normal economic activity.
However, the government has already decided for reimposing of hard restrictions to be effective from July 23 which would continue till August 5.






