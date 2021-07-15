CJ reconstitutes 38 HC benches to virtually dispose of urgent cases

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Wednesday reconstituted 38 High Court benches for disposing of very urgent cases virtually only for today ahead of Eid ul Adha.

The Chief Justice has also assigned Justice Obaidul Hassan as chamber judge for hearing the urgent matters.

According to a notice issued by Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan, Registrar of the Appellate Division, the chamber judge will hear the urgent matter through virtually on July 19 and 27 at 11:30am.

Meanwhile, the lower court across the country will resume from today (Thursday) to July 22 only through virtual courts which would be able to hear and dispose of all kinds of civil and criminal petitions, appeals, revisions and miscellaneous cases.

Following the Chief Justice's instruction, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar issued the notice on Wednesday.

As per the notice, litigants can be file cases in person with the civil, criminal and tribunals following the health rules.

The secession and guardianship related cases also can be heard and disposed of by maintaining physical and social distance.

The accused in the criminal cases also can be surrendered before the criminal courts and tribunals. In this case, the court procedure and schedule of the hearing should be determined and coordinated in such a way that public gatherings do not take place in the court premises and in the court buildings, the notice said.









