BD agrees to play role in achieving food security for OIC countries: Sadhan

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday said Bangladesh wants to continue playing its role in achieving food security for the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"Bangladesh is continuously playing a significant a role for the overall development of the Muslim Ummah since 1974 when it became the member of the OIC," he said.

The food minister made this comment while delivering his introductory speech connecting virtually to an International the conference titled 'Best practice for building sustainable food system summit in the OIC region from the capital.

He, however, told the conference that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a belief that development could be expedited through mutual cooperation and integration, adding that "Bangladesh in line with the belief of Bangabandhu becomes a member of the OIC, an international organization founded in 1969 consisting of 57 member states, with a collective the population of over 1.8 billion." The minister also urged the OIC member countries to increase internal cooperation more among the OIC countries. Terming the food security success achieved by Bangladesh a landmark, Sadhan Chandra said, Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in food production under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The food output has increased three times more compared to the production level in 1971 as the food security has been ensured, he added. -BSS