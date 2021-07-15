Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BD agrees to play role in achieving food security for OIC countries: Sadhan

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Wednesday said Bangladesh wants to continue playing its role in achieving food security for the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
"Bangladesh is continuously playing a significant a role for the overall development of the Muslim Ummah since 1974 when it became the member of the OIC," he said.
The food minister made this comment while delivering his introductory speech connecting virtually to an International the conference titled 'Best practice for building sustainable food system summit in the OIC region from the capital.
He, however, told the conference that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a belief that development could be expedited through mutual cooperation and integration, adding that "Bangladesh in line with the belief of Bangabandhu becomes a member of the OIC, an international organization founded in 1969 consisting of 57 member states, with a collective the population of over 1.8 billion." The minister also urged the OIC member countries to increase internal cooperation more among the OIC countries. Terming the food security success achieved by Bangladesh a landmark, Sadhan Chandra said, Bangladesh has achieved tremendous success in food production under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The food output has increased three times more compared to the production level in 1971 as the food security has been ensured, he added.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD agrees to play role in achieving food security for OIC countries: Sadhan
RMP distributes relief to 1,000 more jobless people
DMP arrests 4 robbers with police equipment
Cumilla Victoria College campus turns into den of drug dealing, sex workers
Green energy share is on gradual rise for sustainable fuel mix: Nasrul
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Cattle markets open in Dhaka amid low arrival, high prices
DMP arrest 46 for selling drugs in city


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft