RMP distributes relief to 1,000 more jobless people

RAJSHAHI, July 14: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has provided humanitarian assistance to 1,000 more jobless and other distressed people aimed at ensuring their food security amid the strict lockdown enforced to contain the Covid-19 spread.

Each of the recipients was given a 24.5-kilogram food package containing rice, flour, potato, salt and edible oil so that they can meet their food demand.

As part of its continuous humanitarian assistance, the RMP authorities distributed the food items at Rajshahi Collegiate School playground on Tuesday afternoon through maintaining health rules to contain Covid-19 spread.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton attended the distribution programme as the chief guest with RMP Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique in the chair.



