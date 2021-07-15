Video
DMP arrests 4 robbers with police equipment

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), in a special drive, arrested four people for their alleged attempt to commit a robbery (dacoity) by impersonating the members of Detective Branch (DB) with weapons and police equipment.
DMP's Joint Commissioner (Intelligence-North) Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid told the press conference at the DMP Media Center on Wednesday, saying that they were arrested while preparing for a robbery at a check post in Basila area of Mohammadpur police station last evening.
The detainees were identified as Md Zahid Hasan alias Rezaul, Md Manik Bepari alias Daroga Manik, Md Faruk Hossain alias Nasir Uddin and Md Rubel Sikder alias Rustam, he said.
Police also recovered one gun, one machete, two knives, three DB written jackets, one toy pistol and cover, one wireless set, one wrench, one pair of handcuffs with keys, one steel flute and Taka 60 lakh from their possessions.
A case was filed against them with Mohammadpur police station in this connection.    -BSS


