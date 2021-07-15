Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Closure Due To Pandemic

Cumilla Victoria College campus turns into den of drug dealing, sex workers

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

Cumilla Victoria College campus turns into den of drug dealing, sex workers

Cumilla Victoria College campus turns into den of drug dealing, sex workers

CUMILLA, July 14: The Cumilla Victoria College campus has been closed for over a year due to the pandemic.
About 25,000 students study in 22 departments of the degree branch of Comilla Victoria Government College. Poet Nazrul Islam Hostel and Nawab Faizunnesa Hall provide residential facilities to thousands of students. Besides, several thousand students live in rented houses in Dharmapur area.
But the closed campus and dormitories are now a den for drug addicts and sex workers. Disregarding police patrols during the lockdown, drug dealers roam the college campus to sell drugs.
The closed dormitories are occupied by sex workers and drug addicts during night time. College authorities say a police outpost in Dharmapur is needed to solve the problem.
According to several reliable sources, outsiders enter the Kandirpar Higher Secondary Branch of the college by scaling the the walls at night and stay there taking drugs. Sex workers enter the closed building of the New Hostel in the dark of night.
Drug addicts gather regularly behind the septic tanks and the toilets of the degree branch examination building and Zia Auditorium, in front of the Motaher Hossain Central Library building, on the ground floor of Kotha Bhaban, and in some special rooms of Science Bhaban-2.
College canteen Cafe-71 runs from evening to midnight for selling drugs. Cafe-71 is a regular gathering place for drug addicts in the city, suburbs and Kotbari area. They are all expelled members of Chhatra League (BCL).
A female member of the Victoria College Debate Council has complained that outsiders smoke cigarettes in front of the central library. Girls don't want to go there because of them.
Abdullahhil Qafi, a math student at the college, said the dominance of outsiders on the college campus has increased over the past four years. "External miscreants are engaged in love affairs with college students on Facebook. They blackmail the students and engage them in various misdeeds in different rooms of the college. These miscreants carry weapons, so no teachers, students or staff here want to speak against them," he said.
On condition of anonymity, a college employee said a local youth named Shuvo, son of Shafiqul Islam of Shubh Dharmapur area and brother of college driver Shamim Ahmed, was involved in drug dealing. They are all members of the 'Ashiq and Jubayer group'. Though the college remained closed, they occupy the canteen as and when they want.
Drug dealers come to college carrying weapons with them all the time, so the night watchmen say nothing out of fear.
He also said that the college canteen has been allocated to the expelled members of BCL without following any government rules. They have now turned the canteen into a crime scene.
According to BCL of Cumilla metropolitan sources, three members of Victoria College BCL were expelled from BCL on May 11, 2019 for violating party discipline. They are Rakibul Islam Jubayer, Ashiqur Rahman Jewel and Abdur Rahman Babu. After being expelled from the party, they became even more reckless.
Kazi Sayem, the convener of Victoria College Chhatra League, said, "Those who are associated with drugs have no place in the League, whoever he is. I will take immediate action if any complaint is received. And I will talk to Principal Sir to make the campus drug free."
In this regard, Abu Jafar Khan, acting principal of the college, said if any drug-related allegation is found against anyone, it will be handed over to the police immediately. The entry of outsiders has decreased from the past, he insisted.
"We have installed CCTV cameras in important parts of the campus. We have plans to cover the entire campus with CCTV cameras. There are problems in various aspects of the college, but there are constant attempts to solve these," said the principal.
Mohammad Shahjahan, secretary of the teachers' council, thinks that these problems have been going on for a long time.
He said, "The police administration cooperates with us regularly. But a police outpost is needed here for a permanent solution to the problem. We will make a written request to the Superintendent of Police in this regard."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD agrees to play role in achieving food security for OIC countries: Sadhan
RMP distributes relief to 1,000 more jobless people
DMP arrests 4 robbers with police equipment
Cumilla Victoria College campus turns into den of drug dealing, sex workers
Green energy share is on gradual rise for sustainable fuel mix: Nasrul
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Cattle markets open in Dhaka amid low arrival, high prices
DMP arrest 46 for selling drugs in city


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft