

Pandemic lifts child marriage at the peak



Sadly enough, the time, they are rightfully supposed to pass in a joyful environment for their proper mental growth while playing the role of seedbed of their future shows them the reality driven cruel face of our society. The report quoting a BRAC survey - conducted in 2020 on the impact of Covid-19 epidemic on women and adolescences in 11 districts across the country said - Bangladesh topped the child marriage rate with 51% in the South Asian countries.



Most worryingly, a latest survey by the Manusher Jonno Foundation has revealed that the age of these girls married during this time ranged from 10 to 17 with 50.6% being between16-17, 48.7% belonging to 13-15 and 1.6% varying from 10-12. Each and every point made by child rights activists' gain all grounds for expressing grave concern over child marriage. The social curse nips in the bud the dreams, possibilities and unexplored potentials of thousands of country's girl children, forcing them to suffer from premature pregnancy related complications, physical and social abuse to even mental trauma.



As of the M J report, loss in earning opportunities and uncertainty has been looming large over future, and especially during this pandemic are driving most of the poverty stricken families to marry off their under aged girls. Besides, lockdown time closure of education institutions has been reported as one the major reasons for resurfacing of this social scar.



The government's cash incentive programme for the pandemic stricken vulnerable people is a praiseworthy initiative. But the rising trend of child marriage gives birth to doubts whether just and fair distribution of this incentive is happening at all. It also sends out a message to the government that job creation for the families who have lost livelihoods due to the global health disaster must be top on the list.



On the other hand, girls of many poor families are subjected to early marriages in question of their social safety. Poor guardians having no financial, political or local influence finding their girls harassed on the streets, subjected to sexual violence often thinks marrying off their girls is the ultimate solution.



Although it is enshrined in the law, passed in 2017 that if a woman marries before the age 18 and a man before 21 will be fined, in the context of pandemic time growing child marriages, it seems necessity knows no law.

The curse of child marriage prevailing in our society for decades has taken even a grimmer look during the ongoing pandemic. According to a recent report by this daily, rate of this social curse has peaked in the last 25 years with 13% increase, only revealing how alarmingly it is spreading in our country.Sadly enough, the time, they are rightfully supposed to pass in a joyful environment for their proper mental growth while playing the role of seedbed of their future shows them the reality driven cruel face of our society. The report quoting a BRAC survey - conducted in 2020 on the impact of Covid-19 epidemic on women and adolescences in 11 districts across the country said - Bangladesh topped the child marriage rate with 51% in the South Asian countries.Most worryingly, a latest survey by the Manusher Jonno Foundation has revealed that the age of these girls married during this time ranged from 10 to 17 with 50.6% being between16-17, 48.7% belonging to 13-15 and 1.6% varying from 10-12. Each and every point made by child rights activists' gain all grounds for expressing grave concern over child marriage. The social curse nips in the bud the dreams, possibilities and unexplored potentials of thousands of country's girl children, forcing them to suffer from premature pregnancy related complications, physical and social abuse to even mental trauma.As of the M J report, loss in earning opportunities and uncertainty has been looming large over future, and especially during this pandemic are driving most of the poverty stricken families to marry off their under aged girls. Besides, lockdown time closure of education institutions has been reported as one the major reasons for resurfacing of this social scar.The government's cash incentive programme for the pandemic stricken vulnerable people is a praiseworthy initiative. But the rising trend of child marriage gives birth to doubts whether just and fair distribution of this incentive is happening at all. It also sends out a message to the government that job creation for the families who have lost livelihoods due to the global health disaster must be top on the list.On the other hand, girls of many poor families are subjected to early marriages in question of their social safety. Poor guardians having no financial, political or local influence finding their girls harassed on the streets, subjected to sexual violence often thinks marrying off their girls is the ultimate solution.Although it is enshrined in the law, passed in 2017 that if a woman marries before the age 18 and a man before 21 will be fined, in the context of pandemic time growing child marriages, it seems necessity knows no law.