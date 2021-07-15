Video
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:16 AM
Relxation of lockdown raises fear

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021

Dear Sir
Relaxing the ongoing restrictions for eight days for the Eid-ul-Azha, the government has decided to enforce a stricter lockdown across the country for two weeks from July 23 to rein in Covid infections. The decision came at a time when the country sees new record of death due to C-19.

Health experts had earlier suggested continuing the lockdown, instead of relaxing it, to prevent further deterioration in the Covid situation. They feared that the situation might turn grave in the coming week due to relaxation of restrictions with the healthcare system already under severe stress amid a surge in patients all over the country. If the government really wants to curb infections, it must continue the lockdown. However, people will have to remain cautious and strictly maintain the health safety guidelines, including wearing face masks, during this period. Cattle traders have started bringing sacrificial animals to the markets. In these places people hardly follow health guidleines.

More than one lakh people got infected even during this lockdown. Following its relaxation, the number of Covid cases may double or treble. Hence, theres is no alternative to strictly follow health guidelines.
Ali Ahammed
Over email



