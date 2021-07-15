

Youth skill development: Industrial 4.0 perspectives



According to 2017 Labour Force Survey (LFS), a third of the work force doesn't possess any education, 26 percent only passed the threshold of primary education and 31 percent have only completed secondary education. This demonstrates a grim picture of overall skills among the youths of the Bangladesh. Even among the youths who have acquired tertiary level education, there is a significant lack of competency and skills to face the challenges of the new era and they remain deficient in various sectors.



Despite, there is a contradictory sentiment among the job seeker at the one hand and the job-provider on the other. While the job-seekers have persistently grumbled about lack of jobs, job provider on the other hand implicated the lack of adequate skills as the cause of joblessness among the youths of the country. There seems to be a mismatch between the demand and supply side of the job market in Bangladesh which is bedevilling the employment landscape in the Bangladesh.



In contradiction, Bangladeshi industries have relentlessly hired skilled individuals from foreign countries especially India and every year huge sum of money is spent in the remuneration of these foreign workers. Notwithstanding, bulk of the youths in our country remain unemployed. This stark contradiction points to a lack of skills among the youths of the country which is plaguing the economy and stalling the growth potentials of the country.



Bangladesh is currently experiencing demographic dividend which set in 1970s and is a blessing for the country as the demographic situation entail a significant increase in the number of youth people owing to the convergence of diminishing birth rates and plummeting death rates. One of the outcomes of demographic dividend is a vibrant youth-dominated work-force which majority of western countries lacks due to population aging.



However, the benefits from the demographic dividend are not guaranteed and a country requires to continuously implement judicious policies in order to reap the fruits of demographic dividend. To our dismay, Bangladesh has yet been futile in utilizing the demographic dividend it had been bestowed with. This failure is embodied in the burgeoning number of unemployed youths and under-skilled workers.



What's saddening is the fact that demographic dividend of the country is set to end in 2040s when the population will be dominated by aged people which will strain the country's economy as it will increase the ratio of the dependency on the economy and significantly lessen the productivity.



One of the ways to harness the benefits emanating from the demographic dividend and in turn accelerating the economic growth of the country lies in effectively empowering the youths of the country to enable them to confront the challenges and adapt to the new era of marked by rapid increase in technological development and artificial intelligence which has been dubbed as 4IR (4th Industrial Revolution).



The concept of 4IR (4th Industrial Revolution) was first conceptualized by the founder and organizer of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab. He propounded 4IR as being a continuation of earlier industrial revolutions. The First Industrial Revolution exploited water and steam power in order to mechanize production while the second industrial revolution utilized electric power to facilitate mass production. The Third industrial revolution, in contrast, harnessed electronics and information technology to rapidly automate production while currently Fourth Industrial Revolution is building on the Third, the digital revolution that we are experiencing since the middle of the last century. It is marked by a blend of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.



Concurrently, fourth industrial revolution has irrevocably altered the earlier ways of doing things. Besides, in contrast to the glacial place of the earlier industrial revolution where the development took place at a linear fashion, 4thIR in contrast is revolutionary in actual sense of the term. 4thIndustrial Revolution is anchored in exponential development. Therefore, in an interconnected world, thanks to the development of mode of rapid communication, 4thIR is set to rapidly spark off global change.



One of the changes is undoubtedly in the arena of the work and jobs. While the earlier industrial revolutions hinged on the manpower, the fourth industrial revolution is premised on the automation. However, that translates to mass layoffs and unemployment. Instead, 4IR is set to change the nature of work as the more mundane laborious work will be replaced with machinery automation owing to technological improvement. It also will change the nature of managerial and clerical jobs.



Therefore, the workforce needs to equip themselves with the new skills to navigate the economy led by4thIndustrial Revolution. To our dismay, in the backdrop of rapid change in the nature of work, majority of today's workforce will find their skills obsolete. Therefore, it is prudent for the country's policy makers to effectively mould our curriculums and government policies in light of the imminent 4th Industrial Revolution.



Unemployment among youths has been a pestering scourge of the Bangladesh's economy. Equipping the youths with skills, therefore, is indispensable for facilitate the condition of the youth employment. Government needs to overhaul the existing curriculum and supplant the prevailing curriculum with new one which needs to be responsive to change in the world economy and the nature of work. It is incumbent upon the government to develop a vibrant youth population harnessing the demographic dividend to navigate the formidable challenges posed by 4th Industrial Revolution.

The writer is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka













