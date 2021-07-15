

Digital library-essential for pandemic time



Although the exams have not been held, online classes, assignments, homework, etc. are going on as much as possible. The main source of education for students at the university level is the library but they do not have the opportunity to study in the library as the university is closed due to Corona. However, in order to ensure that the students' education and future lives do not become uncertain, the university authorities have recently started online exams along with online classless.



In this situation, if there was a digital library management, students would have the opportunity to connect to the online library from their own homes and access to the necessary information, books, notes, journals, research papers, etc. That means, the epidemic has shown us the importance of digitizing educational institutions. All educational activities can be done under the same umbrella if there is a digital library.



A library is a collection of books. The concept of the library is from the interest of people to read books. One of the elements of civilization is the book and the foundation of a healthy society is the library. The library helps people get lost in the world of new ideas, knowledge, job search and especially all the wonderful stories. The role of the library is essential in researching history and heritage of the country and in preserving and developing the uniqueness of the indigenous culture.



Food nourishes the body, and books provide food for the mind. That is why 'books' are the constant companions of the people of civilized society. But in this age of information technology, everything is now available online for free. Once upon a time, books were written on earthenware, papyrus leaves and leather. Then came the paper books. With the flow of time, now comes e-books that can be read, listened to, stored and uploaded to the world if you want.



The term digital library was first used in 1988. This idea became popular in 1994 when the NSF, DARPA and NASA raised the issue. Previously, such libraries were also called electronic libraries or virtual libraries. However, the term "electronic libraries" now refers only to government portals, such as the Florida Electronic Portal. Digital library refers to a type of library where literary works, other books or any collection is stored in digital format. This means that in a general library where printing is done through paper, microform or other media, in digital system, these are stored on a computer and can be distributed around the world through a network.



In a digital library, a user can easily find the information he needs for academic and research work. In fact, a digital library is an online database of digital objects.



For using the digital library, a smartcard is issued to the user from the administration and all activities including book transactions are conducted through this smartcard. Work on setting up a digital library at the university level in Bangladesh began in 2014-15 with funding from the World Bank's HECAP project. Using KOHA software along with the latest technology related to library science, digital library facilities can be accessed from all over the world. Check-in check-out is arranged here. Students will come, put the issue copy of the book and the ID card on the device, and immediately the book will be issued. A device like a racket is also used in the field of book counting.



For book search, there is a system. Whether the book is in the library or not, who has it, for how long, etc., the user will get the information himself. Books and research books containing important information are lost or lost due to old age. With the help of digital library and cloud storage facilities, these research books can be easily recorded and available at any time.



The unprecedented success of information technology is now visible worldwide. The digital library has quickly become popular and 'ideal' in many countries of the world, eliminating the need for physical presence. In the digital library, people can enjoy all the benefits of the library from a distance.



Like other countries in the world, Bangladesh has also entered the age of digitalization, work is being done and success is being achieved. Therefore, the ongoing work of library digitization in various universities and government institutions needs to be accelerated. At present, the use of digital devices and Android smartphones is on the rise. Therefore, access to digital libraries can be maintained through apps-based software.



In the developed world, digital libraries are interlinked with other universities of the state. As a result, even if a student do not get the required book in his own library, he can access it from another library.



Recently, to increase the availability of libraries and make people's lives more comfortable, the British Council Bangladesh is providing the facility of digital library at a nominal fee. There are thousands of journals, millions of e-books, audiobooks, economists, e-magazines including amateur photographers and new scientists, thousands of e-magazines from hundreds of countries, online learning modules, e-resources for children, graphic novels and e-comics, theatrical performances, music documentaries and stream live concerts are available there.



A modern educational support platform should be opened as soon as possible by combining the facilities available to all digital libraries in other worlds. To this end, dedicated bandwidth with the necessary infrastructure, manpower and high speed internet should be connected. In fact, there is no alternative to digital library for building an information-rich, educated and civic nation. Therefore, this opportunity to see the world without delay should be made available to the students very soon. It is time to take the initiative of digital library towards modern, attractive and IT based library.

The writer is a professor, and director, Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Jahangirnagar University









