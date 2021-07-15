

The controversial black and white economy



Though the number of people in the last group is obviously more than the former group but the former group wins the battle. But why all the government in each year continues favouring the black money holders despite understanding the ultimate negative effects of the society? And whether the society as a whole is really benefited with the opportunity or not?



The main concentration of the article is black and white nature of the money and obviously money is the measurement of any economy. As both the black and white money is rolling in the economy, so, I have termed the economy as black and white. We know, more or less, what black money is and what white money is. Very simply, when you earn money legally and disclose it to the government's respective agencies spontaneously, your money is white.



On the contrary, when you earn money from illegal sources through criminal activities (e.g. smuggling, loot, kidnapping, money laundering, bribe, gambling, dowry or any other criminal offences) or legal sources through fair means but keep undisclosed (e.g. hiding some income that earned from legal sources and are not taxed properly, selling land or building by hiding the actual selling price, taking loan from bank and divert to undisclosed sources etc) to the government respective agencies, your money turns into black.



Money earned from legal sources but undisclosed to the government agencies is also termed as grey money as the sources of the money are not extremely stained like money earns from illegal sources. There is no economy in the world where there is no black money but no laws of any country indulge in generating black money from different sources. Bangladesh is not out of this nature. But, it becomes tension for a nation when the magnitude of black money is high in an economy.



Black money creates a shadow economy outside the real economy. According to a working paper of the International Monetary Fund, titled "Shadow Economies around the World: What Did We Learn over the Last 20 Years," as of 2015, the size of the shadow economy in Bangladesh was 27.60% of the country's total GDP. It was 37.12% in 1993, the highest since 1991.



Due to this high magnitude of shadow economy, each government of our country compelled to allow different opportunities to the black money holders so that the amount repatriate to the main stream of the real economy as well as collect taxes from the undisclosed black money. Most probably this is the only positive reason behind the government steps to whitening the black money. But, history reveals that black money holders are more interested in investing the money in acquiring personal assets rather than investing in productive sectors, while taking the opportunity of whitening the black money.



According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), between 1971 and 2017, a total of Tk 18,372.13 crore was whitened. Between 2007 and 2009, when a military-backed caretaker government was in power, Tk 9,683 crore of black money was whitened. Nevertheless, Tk 20,500 crore was whitened by 11,839 tax-payers in last fiscal year which is highest amount under any government in the country's history. NBR received Tk 2064 crore revenue against those black money.



Though, the figure of whitening money increasing year to year but the actual figure of black money is even higher. As it is not possible to estimate the actual amount of black money precisely but based on estimation of IMF and different research of experts the figure would be more or less Tk9-10 trillion. So, where the rest amount of black money goes? Some black money circulates in the shadow economy for illegal activities but the ultimate destination of the maximum black money is abroad. Canada, Malaysia, UK, Australia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and many other countries allows different investment opportunities for the migrants to get residency or citizenship of those countries.



According to the ministry of tourism, arts and culture Malaysia (Motac), a number of 4,018 Bangladeshis have taken the scheme of Malaysian's long term residential program the facility from 2002 to June 2018. The most talked "Begum Para" in Canada is well known where different Bangladeshis are migrated and build residency mostly by money laundering. So, the black money of our country becomes white in other country by migration and investment. And within the country, a black money holder can legalize his income by just paying extra tax along with some penalty.



In a sense, these are the prizes for the black money holders, which ultimately encourage more people to earn money illicitly and discourage the white money holders to pay tax. In our country, different laws are in role to restrain the illegal activities as well as illegal earnings. Moreover, Anti Corruption Commission literally working liberally but still the size of shadow economy is increasing. One of the reasons is government's dual stands against black money holders.



Forgiveness opportunity to the culprits for their sins without punishment is indirectly patronizing sins. On the other hand, trafficking of the huge black money to the abroad indicates weak Anti money laundering activities and getting chance to generating black money from illegal activities indicates weaker implementation of internal law and order. However, complexity and high rate of taxation seems responsible for increasing grey money.



There are some direct and indirect negative effects of black money. Morality of the people will be diminished in continuation of opportunity to whitening the black money. More and more people may motivate to acquire black money. A gross social degradation may take place. Corruption in government as well as private sector may increase in a lure to earn money illicitly. Sustainable economic growth will not take place due to such mentality. Development works of the government will be hampered and become costlier due to corruption.



Anti social activities will increase like human trafficking, drug trafficking, bribe etc which also exacerbate the law and order situation. So, the negative effect of black money will ultimately increase by the opportunity of whitening the black money. Bangladesh has been experiencing with these effects which is a matter of concern. The controversy will not stop until stopping the sources of black money, stopping the opportunities for black money earners as well as easing the taxation process.

The writer is a banker and freelancer







