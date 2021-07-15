Video
Home Countryside

2 electrocuted in two districts

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Our Correspondents

Two people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Natore, in two days.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife was electrocuted in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Nasrin Sulatana, 27, was the wife of Mithu Mia, a resident of Panchayet Tari Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Nasrin came in contact with a live electric wire while cleaning a room in the house in the afternoon, which left her dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Fulbari Police Station Sarwar Parvej confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man was electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Arif Ahmed, 21, was the son of Ramjan Ali, a resident of Sangrampur Village under Jonail Union in the upazila.
Jonail Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tozammel Haque said Arif came in contact with live electricity in the afternoon while he working at home, which left him critically injured.
Injured Arif was rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Natore Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he died there in the evening while undergoing treatment, the UP chairman added.



