Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:15 AM
Villagers suffer for deplorable mud road at Betagi

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent

The 1km mud road on the north bank of Katakhali Canal in Betagi Upazila. photo: observer

BETAGI, BARGUNA, June 14: One kilometre (KM) linking mud road is causing immense suffering to 2,000 people of two villages in Betagi Upazila of the district. The link road is located on the north bank of Katakhali Khal (Canal).
According to field sources, developing deplorable condition, the road has turned into, as if, an Aush paddy field.
The road ranges from Ward No.-2 of Hosnabad Union via Katakhali Village to Goalbari Village at Ward No.-3.
Locals said, this important linking road is so old. It has been waiting to be repaired for a long time. With the rainy season beginning, the road turns deplorable. Then people of Katakhali and Basanda villages fall into communication suffering.
Now it is looking a field of Aush paddy, they mentioned.  
Inhabitant Sajib Hossain of Katakhali Village said, it is urgently needed to repair the link road.
Hosnabad Union Member Md Jamal Jomaddar of Ward No.-2 said, already the allocation approach has been sent for repairing the road.
Chairman Md Khalilur Rahman Khan said, by allocating fund, the road will be repaired soon.


