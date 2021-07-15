Covid-19: 95 more people die, 2,827 more infected in 20 dists

A total of 95 more people died of and 2,827 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 20 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Manikganj and Mymensingh districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 36 more people died of and 1,621 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 76,401 in the division.

On Tuesday, the total number of the virus cases was 74,780.

Death toll from the disease 1,725 including highest 452 in Khulna, followed by 370 in Kushtia, 245 in Jashore, 153 in Jhenidah, 127 in Chuadanga, 103 in Bagerhat, 85 in Meherpur 79 in Satkhira, 71 in Narail and 40 in Magura while 36 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 11 were from Kushtia, nine from Khulna, seven from Jhenidah, five from Jashore, two from Meherpur, and one from Chuadanga and Satkhira districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows increased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,588, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,642 on Tuesday.

Among the infected people, 48,867 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 756 new recoveries found on Wednesday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 10,206 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 76,806 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 50,093 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 571 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 500 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 375 were detected in Khulna, followed by 325 in Kushtia, 227 in Jashore, 164 in Meherpur, 155 in Bagerhat, 111 in Chuadanga, 96 in Narail, 87 in Jhenidah, 47 in Magura, 34 in Satkhira districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 19,823 in Khulna, 16,206 in Jashore, 11,197 in Kushtia, 5,945 in Jhenidah, 5,015 in Bagerhat, 4,924 in Chuadanga, 4,621 in Satkhira, 3,581 in Narail, 2,818 in Meherpur and 2,271 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 25 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

RMCH Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said seven people who died at the hospital in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining 18 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, 12 were from Rajshahi, three from Natore, Chapainawabganj and Pabna each, two from Naogaon, and one from Kushtia and Jashore districts each.

Some 500 patients are now undergoing treatment in the hospital against its 454 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: A total of 14 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Of the deceased, five people were found positive for the virus while the remaining nine had been suffering with its symptoms.

Five people who died after being positive for the virus were identified as Hosne Ara, 45, of Sadar, Azam Khan, 41, of Dupchanchia, Fazlur Rahman, 70, of Gabtali, and Josna Ara, 58, of Shajahanpur Upazila in the district; and Mazida Bibi, 65, of Joypurhat.

Hosne Ara, Azam Khan, Fazlur Rahman and Josna Ara died at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) while Mazida at TMSS Hospital in the district while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, six people died with the virus symptoms at Mohammad Ali Hospital while three others at SZRMCH in the last 24 hours.

Of them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 483 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 192 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said a total of 553 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 192 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 34.71 percent.

However, some 142 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 13,954 in the district.

Currently, 265 virus infected patients are now undergoing treatment at Bogura Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district.

MANIKGANJ: Four more people died of novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, two people were found positive for the virus while the remaining two had been suffering with its symptoms.

They all died at Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital while undergoing treatment.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 61 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 87 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 3,275 in the district.

Residential Medical Officer of Manikganj Sadar Hospital Dr Kazi AKM Russell confirmed the information on Wednesday.

He said a total of 301 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 87 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 28.90 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 29 are in Sadar, 20 in Singair, 11 in Saturia, nine in Shivalaya and Harirampur each, eight in Ghior and one in Daulatpur upazilas.

Among the total infected, 2,462 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

Currently, 113 patients are undergoing treatment at Manikganj Sadar Hospital in the district.

PIROJPUR: Some 48 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 3,337 here.

Pirojpur CS Dr Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki confirmed the information on Wednesday.

He said of the newly infected people, nine are in Sadar and Nazirpur each, 13 in Kawkhali, 12 in Mathbaria, three in Bhandaria, and two in Nesarabad upazilas.

Among the total infected, 1,981 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 51 died of it in the district, the CS added.

BARISHAL: A total of 15 more people died of coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday noon.

Of the deceased, four people were found positive for the virus while the remaining 11 had been suffering with its symptoms.

Two people who died after being positive for the virus were residents of Barishal City while two others in Jhalokati District.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 356 in the division.

Of the total deceased, 140 were from Barishal District, including 73 in the city.

Meanwhile, some 879 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 23,565 in the division.

Of the newly infected people, 565 are in Barishal District, including 346 in the city.

With this, the total number of the virus cases now stands at 10,104 in Barishal District, including 7,216 in the city.

Among the total infected, 16,128 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A freedom fighter of Bhaluka Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Tuesday night.

Deceased Nurul Haque, 85, son of late Rusmat Ali, was a resident of Habirbari Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Nurul Haque had been suffering with cold, fever and respiratory problems for the last 10 to 12 days.

After being admitted to MMCH on Friday, he tested positive for the virus.

Later, he died there on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment.

Bhaluka Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mahfuz Ara Begum confirmed the matter.







