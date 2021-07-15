Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Four people including a minor child have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Bogura and Sirajganj, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Kalai and Panchbibi upazilas of the district in two days.

A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Kalai Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Selim Ahmed, son of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Balighata Bazar area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a Joypurhat-bound truck ran over him when he was crossing a road in BRB Cold Store area on the Joypurhat-Bogura Highway under Kalai Municipality in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalai Police Station (PS) Selim Malik confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahanur Hossain, son of Masud Rana, a resident of Tajpur Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Dharanji High School in the area.

Quoting the deceased's family members, the Panchbibi PS OC said Shahanur was going to Ratanpur Bazar from home at noon riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, the motorcycle fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Palashgarh area on the Panchbibi-Chenchra Road, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Shahanur was taken to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital first and later, shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at SZRMCH at around 8:30pm while undergoing treatment, the OC added.

BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ripon Mia, 30, son of Dulal Mandol, a resident of Bujruk Majhira Village under Bhabaniganj Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district. He was a masters' student of Political Science Department at Bogura Government Azizul Haque College.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a sand-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Ripon in front of Gokul Union Parishad office on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway in Sadar Upazila at around 7:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

The Highway PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Salanga Police Station area of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sowat, 3, son of Md Shafiqul Islam of Agarpur Mallick Para area.

Salanga PS OC Abul Qader Zilani said Shafiqul along with his wife and minor son was going to Salanga from home at night riding by a motorcycle.

At one stage, Sowat fell on the road from his mother's lap in Bonbaria area on the Salanga-Tarash Regional Road at around 8:30pm.

At that time, a truck ran over the minor child, leaving him dead on the spot.

Locals seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.







