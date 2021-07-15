Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor child have been killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Bogura and Sirajganj, in three days.  
JOYPURHAT: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Kalai and Panchbibi upazilas of the district in two days.
A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Kalai Upazila on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Selim Ahmed, son of Anisur Rahman, a resident of Balighata Bazar area in Panchbibi Upazila of the district.
Local sources said a Joypurhat-bound truck ran over him when he was crossing a road in BRB Cold Store area on the Joypurhat-Bogura Highway under Kalai Municipality in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalai Police Station (PS) Selim Malik confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Shahanur Hossain, son of Masud Rana, a resident of Tajpur Village in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Dharanji High School in the area.
Quoting the deceased's family members, the Panchbibi PS OC said Shahanur was going to Ratanpur Bazar from home at noon riding by a motorcycle.
At one stage, the motorcycle fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Palashgarh area on the Panchbibi-Chenchra Road, which left him seriously injured.
Injured Shahanur was taken to Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital first and later, shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at SZRMCH at around 8:30pm while undergoing treatment, the OC added.
BOGURA: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ripon Mia, 30, son of Dulal Mandol, a resident of Bujruk Majhira Village under Bhabaniganj Union in Shibganj Upazila of the district. He was a masters' student of Political Science Department at Bogura Government Azizul Haque College.
Local and the deceased's family sources said a sand-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Ripon in front of Gokul Union Parishad office on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway in Sadar Upazila at around 7:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
The Highway PS OC Khairul Islam confirmed the incident.   
SIRAJGANJ: A minor child was killed in a road accident in Salanga Police Station area of the district on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Sowat, 3, son of Md Shafiqul Islam of Agarpur Mallick Para area.
Salanga PS OC Abul Qader Zilani said Shafiqul along with his wife and minor son was going to Salanga from home at night riding by a motorcycle.
At one stage, Sowat fell on the road from his mother's lap in Bonbaria area on the Salanga-Tarash Regional Road at around 8:30pm.
At that time, a truck ran over the minor child, leaving him dead on the spot.
Locals seized the truck, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.
Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 electrocuted in two districts
Villagers suffer for deplorable mud road at Betagi
Covid-19: 95 more people die, 2,827 more infected in 20 dists
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Subarnachar Branch of One Bank Ltd distributed relief materials
7 found dead in five dists
19 detained on different charges in three districts
Jute retting hampered at Fulbari for water crisis


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft