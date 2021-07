Subarnachar Branch of One Bank Ltd distributed relief materials









Subarnachar Branch of One Bank Ltd distributed relief materials among 325 jobless destitute families on Shahid Joynal Abedin Government Model High School Field in Noakhali on Wednesday. Subarnachar Branch Manager of One Bank Ltd Sumon Chandra Saha presided over the programme. Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Arifur Rahman, Maijdi Branch Manager of One Bank Ltd SKMM Rabiul Islam, its senior official Rakib Ahmed and General Secretary of Upazila Unit of Awami League Mohammad Hanif Chowdhury were also present during the distribution. photo: observer