7 found dead in five dists

Seven people including two women were found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Barishal, Jashore and Kurigram, in three days.

MYMENSINGH: Three people were found dead in separate incidents in Dobaura and Gouripur upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the bodies of two people in separate incidents in Dhobaura Upazila on Tuesday.

Police recovered the floating body of an elderly man from the Kangsha River in the upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Hasen Ali Shikder, 70, a resident of Salanga Village in Fulpur Upazila of the district.

Police sources said locals spotted body floating in the river in Porakandulia area at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier, police recovered the hanging body of a boy in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Hridoy was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Ghonapara Village under Gamaritala Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals saw the body of Hridoy hanging from a mango tree in the area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhobaura Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incidents.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a young man in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Emdad, 22, son of Ali Hossain, a resident of Gohalakanda Village under Sidhla Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Emdad went to the Bolla Beel in the area on Saturday noon. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body in the beel on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police initially suspect that he might have drowned in the water body.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Halim Siddiquee confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a woman from a jute field in Puthia Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ateka, 35, wife of late Atahar, a resident of Dhopapara Karikarpara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ateka went out of the house to bring her goat in the afternoon. As she did not return home, family members searched for her and found her throat-slit body at a jute field in the area in the evening.

Locals suspect that she might have been killed after rape.

Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Puthia PS OC Sohrawardi Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that police detained four persons for questioning in this connection.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Bakerganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Laki Akhrer, 26, was the wife of Riaz Hawlader, a resident of Miar Haat Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Laki Akhter was involved in an extramarital affair with a local shopkeeper.

Following this, an altercation took place in between Laki and Riaz in the morning.

Later, neighbours spotted the body of Laki hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband claimed that Laki committed suicide while her family members alleged that she might have been murdered.

Bakerganj PS OC Satya Ranjan Khaskal confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a young man from a jute field in Chowgachha Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body at a jute field in Chanpur Village of the upazila in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Chowgachha PS Atique confirmed the incident.

KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Dharla River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday after two days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, 23, son of Abdul Maleq, a resident of Taluk Kaloya Village under Kanthalbari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Khairul went missing in the river on Friday afternoon.

Later, locals spotted his body in the river in Bhelakopa area under Panchgachhi Union in the upazila on Sunday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Md Shahriar confirmed the incident.











