Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:14 AM
19 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Our Correspondents

A total of 19 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Kishoreganj, Manikganj and Rajshahi, in three days.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a snatcher along with a knife in Sadar Upazila on Monday night.
The arrested person is Md Sunny, 21, son of late Saju Mia, a resident of Purba Tarapasha Village in the upazila.
Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Company Commander Lt Shovon Khan said a team of the elite force arrested Sunny while patrolling in Morgamahal area in the upazila at night.
MANIKGANJ: Police have detained an alleged robber and recovered a truck carrying 11 cows from Sadar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
Detained Abdul Ahad, 25, is a resident of Nimtala Village under Goalanda PS in Rajbari.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar PS Akbar Ali Khan said a gang of robbers robbed a truck carrying 11 cows from Hemayetpur area of Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Sunday.
The driver of the police immediately informed the matter to Singair police.
Later, police detained Akbar Ali and seized the truck from Bijoy Maath area at night, the OC added.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested a total 17 people on different charges in the city.
A huge volume of contraband drugs were also recovered during the drives.
RMP Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Iftekhair Alam confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday.


