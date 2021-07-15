Jute retting hampered at Fulbari for water crisis



A jute field in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram. photo: observer

There has been water shortage in canals, ditches, beels (water bodies) in different areas of the upazila, which are far away from rivers like Dharla, Neelkamal, and Baromasi. In these localities, many growers cannot start cutting their matured jute plants.

There was heavy rainfall two weeks back in the upazila. Then rivers and different marshes became full of water. Marginal farmers along river banks started felling activities and retting. But canals, ditches, and beels started drying up, halting cutting and retting.

After the rainfall and seeing water-full canals, ditches and beels, most farmers started cutting, but they failed to ret the cut-plants later. For the last two weeks, they have been waiting for rain. Their jute plants are now lying strewn across fields. Despite that, many growers are making alternative retting by irrigation through shallow machines and mortars. It is increasing their overall cultivation cost, growers said.

Jute growers Ranjit Kumar and Pul Chandra Ray of Kurushaferusha Village in the upazila said, they have cultivated jute on two bighas each; the yield has been better, compared to the last year's. At present, they are in disarray as canals and ditches have dried up.

"In a compelling condition, we are making retting through shallow-machine-based irrigation. We have been irrigating for the last 7-8 days at a cost of 1.5 litre fuel per day. It takes 20 to 25 days to ret jute plants."

Farmers Azizul Haq and Debendranath Ray said, they have cultivated jute on three bighas each; they are making their retting by irrigation through mortar. According to them, per bigha jute production is 10 to 12 maunds; and per bigha production cost including seed, fertiliser, insecticide, weeding and other expenditures ranges from Tk 10,000 to 12,000.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said, this year's jute yielding has been good for favourable weather. Though during the seed-throwing time, the weather was not favourable, the weeding growth has been less due to little rainfall.

A total of 1,250 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under the jute cultivation in the upazila this year. The target of jute cultivation was 745 ha. Already 3.5 ha of land have been cut.

If the water crisis is over after rainfall, farmers will be able to finish cutting and retting within 10 to 15 days.

This year, two types of jute species have been cultivated in the upazila, mostly on low areas. The plant growth has been 8 to 10 foot high; fibre has also maintained enough thickness.

Acting Officer of the Meteorological Monitoring Office in Rajarhat Upazila-Kurigram Subal Chandra Ray said, rainfall is likely on July 14 and 15.







