Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

121 fined for violating lockdown rules in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Our Correspondents

Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 121 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in two districts- Pirojpur and Moulvibazar.  
PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district fined a total of 102 people for violating lockdown rules in two days.
Separate mobile courts in the district on Tuesday fined 24 people Tk 6,150 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.
The mobile courts led by the executive magistrates conducted separate drives in different areas in the district and fined the lockdown instruction violators the amount.
Earlier, separate mobile courts in the district on Monday fined 78 people Tk 15,550 for violating lockdown rules.
The mobile courts led by the executive magistrates conducted drives in different areas and fined the health guideline violators the amount.
Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A mobile court on Tuesday fined 19 people Tk 14,400 for violating lockdown rules in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nasrin Chowdhury conducted drives in Sadar and Shamshernagar areas in the upazila from 10am till 5pm, and fined the lockdown instruction violators the amount.
Police and members of Bangladesh Army were also present during the drives.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 electrocuted in two districts
Villagers suffer for deplorable mud road at Betagi
Covid-19: 95 more people die, 2,827 more infected in 20 dists
Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Subarnachar Branch of One Bank Ltd distributed relief materials
7 found dead in five dists
19 detained on different charges in three districts
Jute retting hampered at Fulbari for water crisis


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft