121 fined for violating lockdown rules in 2 dists

Separate mobile courts in two days fined a total of 121 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in two districts- Pirojpur and Moulvibazar.

PIROJPUR: Separate mobile courts in the district fined a total of 102 people for violating lockdown rules in two days.

Separate mobile courts in the district on Tuesday fined 24 people Tk 6,150 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

The mobile courts led by the executive magistrates conducted separate drives in different areas in the district and fined the lockdown instruction violators the amount.

Earlier, separate mobile courts in the district on Monday fined 78 people Tk 15,550 for violating lockdown rules.

The mobile courts led by the executive magistrates conducted drives in different areas and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Pirojpur Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain confirmed the information.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A mobile court on Tuesday fined 19 people Tk 14,400 for violating lockdown rules in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) Nasrin Chowdhury conducted drives in Sadar and Shamshernagar areas in the upazila from 10am till 5pm, and fined the lockdown instruction violators the amount.

Police and members of Bangladesh Army were also present during the drives.









