Iran condemns US ‘interference’ as protests rock Cuba

TEHRAN, July 14: US foe Iran has accused the United States of "interference" in Cuba's internal affairs after unprecedented protests hit the communist-ruled island which has been under US sanctions for decades.

The protests erupted spontaneously in several cities on Sunday as Cuba endures its worst economic crisis in 30 years, with chronic shortages of electricity, food and medicines.

"While the United States is primarily responsible for the numerous problems of Cuba's people, it has now come out in support of Cuba's protests," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement late Tuesday.

He accused Washington of "seeking to interfere in the country's internal affairs" and said Tehran, also under punishing US sanctions, "expresses solidarity with the people and government of Cuba". -AFP