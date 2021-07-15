Video
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:14 AM
Home Foreign News

UV-C tech to mitigate Covid spread in India Parliament

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

NEW DELHI, July 14: When Indian parliament begins its monsoon session on July 19, lawmakers will be protected against Covid-19 by the latest technology to mitigate airborne transmission of the virus.
India's Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said that the latest ultraviolet -C disinfection technology will be installed in the parliament on the eve of the upcoming session. The technology has been developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under India's Union Ministry of Science and Technology.
To begin with, the technology will be installed in the Central Hall, which usually holds joint sessions of both Houses of bicameral parliament, and Lok Sabha Chamber among other places in the Parliament House complex.    -HT


