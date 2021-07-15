UNICEF chief to quit after four years in job

PARIS, July 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has accepted the resignation of Henrietta Fore as executive director of UNICEF with deep regret, praising her "inspiring leadership" as head of the UN children's agency.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Tuesday that Guterres "fully understands" Fore's decision "to devote herself to a family health issue." She is married and has four children. Fore, an American public health and international development executive who was the first woman to head the U.S. Agency for International Development took up the leadership of UNICEF on Jan. 1, 2018.

The secretary-general thanked Fore "for her outstanding work to address the extraordinary challenges facing children and young people around the world" and improve their lives, noting "UNICEF's critical role in the global response to COVID-19 and in reimagining education," spokesman Haq said. -AP









