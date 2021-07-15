Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UNICEF chief to quit after four years in job

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

PARIS, July 14: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has accepted the resignation of Henrietta Fore as executive director of UNICEF with deep regret, praising her "inspiring leadership" as head of the UN children's agency.
U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Tuesday that Guterres "fully understands" Fore's decision "to devote herself to a family health issue." She is married and has four children. Fore, an American public health and international development executive who was the first woman to head the U.S. Agency for International Development took up the leadership of UNICEF on Jan. 1, 2018.
The secretary-general thanked Fore "for her outstanding work to address the extraordinary challenges facing children and young people around the world" and improve their lives, noting "UNICEF's critical role in the global response to COVID-19 and in reimagining education," spokesman Haq said.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran condemns US ‘interference’ as protests rock Cuba
UV-C tech to mitigate Covid spread in India Parliament
Women carry burning torches as they march during a demonstration
UNICEF chief to quit after four years in job
HC admits Mamata’s plea against Suvendu’s election
EU battles over green revolution
In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel
Holy mosques affairs panel hold symposium


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft