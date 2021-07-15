Video
HC admits Mamata’s plea against Suvendu’s election

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

NEW DELHI, July 14:  Admitting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition for hearing, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that notice be served upon Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, whose victory  from Nandigram in the assembly elections was challenged by her.
Justice Shampa Sarkar directed that Banerjee's election petition will be taken up for hearing on August 12. The judge directed that in the meantime, notice be served upon Adhikari, a BJP MLA, and other parties in the matter.
Justice Sarkar held that as per a report received by her bench from the high court administration, the election petition was filed in compliance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act. The court also directed the Election Commission to preserve all records and devices related to the polls in Nandigram.
The matter was reassigned to the bench of Justice Sarkar by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal after Justice Kausik Chanda recused himself from hearing the Trinamool Congress chief's petition. As per the result declared by the Election Commission, Adhikari defeated Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes.
Ms Banerjee -- who attended the hearing online -- has alleged corrupt practices by Mr Adhikari including bribery, promotion of hatred and enmity, seeking votes on the basis of religion and booth capture.
There were also discrepancies in the counting procedure and discrepancies and non-compliance in Form 17C, which is the account of votes recorded and the result of counting, she said in her petition.
The next hearing in the case will be held on August 12. Justice Sarkar had taken over after Justice Kaushik Chanda exited the case, accusing Ms Banerjee of a "planned move to malign a judge" and violating her constitutional duty. He also fined her ? 5 lakh.
Banerjee had asked the judge to quit the case over "conflict of interest". In a letter to the Chief Justice, she said the judge had links with the BJP's legal cell before his elevation and that she had concerns about bias.    -NDTV


