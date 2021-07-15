Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

TEL AVIV, July 14: The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday become the first Gulf state to open an embassy in Israel, as its envoy hailed the trade and investment opportunities that closer ties would bring at a flag-raising ceremony also attended by Israel's         president.
Brought together by shared unease about Iran, the UAE and Bahrain normalised relations with Israel last year under the "Abraham Accords" crafted by the administration of then-U.S. President Donald Trump
Sudan and Morocco have since also moved to establish ties with Israel.
The opening of the UAE embassy, which is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, followed the inauguration of Israel's embassy in the UAE last month.
"Since the normalisation of ties ...we have seen for the first time discussions on trade and investment opportunities," UAE ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja said, after raising his country's flag outside the       building.
"We signed major agreements across various fields, including economy, air travel, technology and culture."
Israeli President Isaac Herzog called the opening of the embassy "an important milestone in our journey towards the future, peace prosperity and security" for the Middle East.
"Seeing the Emirati flag flying proudly in Tel Aviv might have seemed like a far-fetched dream about a year ago," he said. "In many ways nothing could be more natural and normal."
In the UAE last month to inaugurate Israel's temporary embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said bilateral trade since normalisation exceeded $675 million and he expected more deals.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran condemns US ‘interference’ as protests rock Cuba
UV-C tech to mitigate Covid spread in India Parliament
Women carry burning torches as they march during a demonstration
UNICEF chief to quit after four years in job
HC admits Mamata’s plea against Suvendu’s election
EU battles over green revolution
In first for Gulf, UAE opens embassy in Israel
Holy mosques affairs panel hold symposium


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft