Armored vehicles drive down on the Champs-Elysees Avenue during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14. The holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789, which kicked off years of revolution in France. This year's event could be the last for 43-year-old Macron, who will finish a five-year term in April next year. He is expected to seek re-election. photo : AFP