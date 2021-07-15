Video
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:13 AM
Home Foreign News

UK to work with Taliban govt

Taliban controls key border crossing with Pakistan

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

LONDON, July 14: Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Wednesday Britain will work with the Taliban if it enters into a power-sharing government in Afghanistan and respects human rights.
"Whatever the government of the day is, provided it adheres to certain international norms, the UK Government will engage with it," he told the Daily Telegraph. "Just like other governments around the world, if they behave in a way that is seriously against human rights, we will review that relationship."All peace processes require you to come to terms with the enemy. Sometimes, that's what it is."
Wallace's comments, delivered in an interview with the Telegraph during a visit to the United States, came as the hardline Islamist group has swept through much of Afghanistan in recent months. The Afghan government now holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be resupplied by air.
Wallace urged the two sides to "show leadership and bring together Afghanistan", noting Western countries were engaging with the Taliban through international forums and that there were "lots of views" within it.
The Kremlin's most senior Afghanistan official accused the Afghan government of hypocrisy on Wednesday and said it needed to start proper negotiations with the Taliban about the country's future before it was too late.
It said Wednesday fighters had captured a strategic border crossing along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from the country after nearly two decades there.
"If there is a government, and it is a government of both [existing groups and the Taliban] and we have committed to a diplomatic relationship, then that's exactly what it will be," he reiterated. In an assessment likely to divide opinion, Wallace argued the Taliban "desperately" want international recognition in order to unlock financing and support for rebuilding the war-ravaged country. "You don't do that with a terrorist balaclava on," he said.    -AFP


