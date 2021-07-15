Refugee Olympic team official tests positive, Tokyo arrival delayed

PARIS, JULY 14: The Refugee Olympic team's arrival in Tokyo was delayed after an official tested positive for Covid-19 in Doha, the IOC announced on Wednesday.

Tests on 26 of the 29 displaced athletes participating at the Games and 11 officials were conducted before their flight to Tokyo after a welcome event in the Qatari capital.

Whilst all the athletes were negative, one official, who was single-vaccinated, was positive, forcing the team to delay its departure. -AFP







