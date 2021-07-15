Two different teams of scorers appointed for ODIs and T-20Is

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has hired the services of nine scorers for the forthcoming Limited Over matches against India, it is learnt here.

According to the sources in Colombo, the two sets- each of four and five scorers respectively will officiate in the three ODIs and three T-20Is.

Two scorers will operate the two scoreboards and one in rotation will be a scorer for calculating the D/L (Duckworth and Lewis) targets (in the event of a match affected due to rain, bad weather or shortened for any other reasons). The fourth scorer will be assigned to help the media personnels.

Scorers for ODIs : Chanaka Krishantha, Sanjaya Jayasinghe, Keerthi Ranasuriya and Thusara Cooray.

Scorers for T-20Is : Chinthaka Munasinghe, Janaka Perera & Ravindra Fernando (All main scoreboards), S Ravindran and Chamara Perera (both Media scorers).

The match-officials including senior umpire Kumar Dharmasena and the match-referee Ranjan Madugalle have already joined the bio-bubble.







