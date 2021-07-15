Sheikh Jamal DC meet Saif SC today

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club took on Saif Sporting Club in the big match of TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 4 pm.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club currently stand at third position in the league table with 32 points from 15 matches while Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club place at seventh position in the table with 26 points from 16 matches.

It'll be a crucial match for both Sheikh Jamal DC and Saif Sporting Club because their close rivals are Abahani Limited, Dhaka, Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Chittagong Abahani Limited and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra to stay in the runners-up race.

The six times league champions Dhaka Abahani Limited stand at second position in the table with 36 points from 17 matches while Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited place at fourth position in the table with 29 points from 17 matches.

The port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited stood at fifth position in the table with 28 points from 17 matches while Sheikh Ruseel placed at sixth position in the table with 27 points from the same number of matches.

Table topper Bashundhara Kings dominate the table with 49 points from 17 matches and they are most likely going to retain the league title unless any wrong goes to them.

Earlier, in the first leg, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Saif Sporting Club by 3-2 goals held at the same venue. -BSS







