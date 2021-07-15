Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sheikh Jamal DC meet Saif SC today

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club took on Saif Sporting Club in the big match of TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
The match kicks off at 4 pm.  
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club currently stand at third position in the league table with 32 points from 15 matches while Federation Cup runners-up Saif Sporting Club place at seventh position in the table with 26 points from 16 matches.
It'll be a crucial match for both Sheikh Jamal DC and Saif Sporting Club because their close rivals are Abahani Limited, Dhaka, Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Chittagong Abahani Limited and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra to stay in the runners-up race.
The six times league champions Dhaka Abahani Limited stand at second position in the table with 36 points from 17 matches while Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited place at fourth position in the table with 29 points from 17 matches.
The port city team Chittagong Abahani Limited stood at fifth position in the table with 28 points from 17 matches while Sheikh Ruseel placed at sixth position in the table with 27 points from the same number of matches.     
Table topper Bashundhara Kings dominate the table with 49 points from 17 matches and they are most likely going to retain the league title unless any wrong goes to them.   
Earlier, in the first leg, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club beat Saif Sporting Club by 3-2 goals held at  the same venue.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wolves 'keeper Rui Patricio becomes Mourinho's first Roma signing
Activist athletes ready to test Olympic rule book
Refugee Olympic team official tests positive, Tokyo arrival delayed
Arsenal boss Arteta backs Saka to ignore racist taunts
Demonstrators gather at vandalised mural over England football racism
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Record-breaking Azam's ODI best can't stop England sweep of Pakistan
Morgan returns to lead England in Pakistan T20s after squad Covid outbreak


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft