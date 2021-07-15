Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 July, 2021, 9:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Equal points system for next World Test Championship: ICC

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

NEW DELHI, JULY 14: The International Cricket Council on Wednesday said the next World Test Championship will have a "simpler" equal points system to decide the finalists after the previous system came under criticism.
The second championship will kick off with a five-Test series between hosts England and India in August and September.
The ICC switched from the original system of total points to percentage of points won midway through the first championship which was severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Each match will now earn 12 points for a win, four for a draw and six for a tie, the ICC said in a statement.
The top nine Test nations will play six series each, three home and three away before March 31, 2023.
"We received feedback that the previous points system needed to be simplified," ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said.
"The Cricket Committee took this into consideration when proposing a new, standardized points system for each match."
He added: "During the pandemic we had to change to ranking teams on the points table using the percentage of available points won by each team, since all series could not be completed."
Kane Williamson's New Zealand beat India in the first WTC final and both teams will be among the favourites again.
India captain Virat Kohli said: "We will regroup with new energy for the next cycle starting with our series against England, hoping to give our fans a lot to cheer about."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Wolves 'keeper Rui Patricio becomes Mourinho's first Roma signing
Activist athletes ready to test Olympic rule book
Refugee Olympic team official tests positive, Tokyo arrival delayed
Arsenal boss Arteta backs Saka to ignore racist taunts
Demonstrators gather at vandalised mural over England football racism
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Record-breaking Azam's ODI best can't stop England sweep of Pakistan
Morgan returns to lead England in Pakistan T20s after squad Covid outbreak


Latest News
Do-it-yourself medal ceremony at Tokyo
Decision on SSC, HSC to be disclosed on Thursday
They loot money wearing fake DB jackets on roads
UNICEF chief resigns for family health issue
Biman to start Syedpur-Cox's Bazar flight
IGP asks not to stop cattle-laden trucks without specific complains
462 arrested on day 14 of strict lockdown in Dhaka
Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
'Peace in border areas essential': Indian FM tells his Chinese counterpart
EU launches big climate plan for 'our children and grandchildren'
Most Read News
Death procession continues in fire, who is liable?
48 dengue cases reported in 24 hours: DGHS
Students to register with Foreign Ministry for vaccination
RSF, UK human rights report and Bangladesh
Bangladesh signs MoU with Petronas LNG
Better work engagement and job satisfaction is necessary to reduce turnover intent
16-day strict lockdown  from July 23 to Aug 5
PM announces Tk 32b in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
Hotel collapse in China's Suzhou kills 17, injures five
'Never apologise for who I am' says Rashford after racist abuse
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft