Four matches of BCL held

Four matches of Bangladesh Championship League Football held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

On the day, Old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club recorded an overwhelming 5-0 goals win over Victoria Sporting Club.

In the proceeding, Jibon scored a brace while Rafiqul, Habibur and Rajon supported him with a lone goal each for the winners'.

In the day's another match, Fortis Football Club edged past Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by a solitary goal scored by Hasanuzzaman while NoFeL Sporting Club beat Agrani Bank Limited Sports Club also by a lone goal scored by Mamun from a penalty.

In the day's other match, Swadhinata Krira Sangha registered a 3-0 goal victory over Dhaka City FC Limited.

In the day's match, Rasel scored a brace while Naim netted another goal for Swadhinata KS. -BSS









