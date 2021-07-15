Video
Muktijoddha force Sheikh Russel to split point in BPL

Published : Thursday, 15 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

It was a much improved performance by Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra as they forced Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra to play a goalless draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football that resumed from Wednesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).  
During the entire proceeding, both the sides however got several scoring chances but failed to convert any of those into a goal. In this case, credit must goes to Muktijoddha as they did not concede any goal during the proceeding and snatched point from Sheikh Russel who lost their valuable points in the runners-up race of the league.
Despite the draw, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra moved up to sixth position in the points table with 27 points from 17 matches while the freedom fighters Muktijoddha Sangsad KC stayed at eleventh position in the points table with 11 points from 16 outings.
Earlier, in the first leg, Sheikh Russel beat Muktijoddha SKC by 1-0 goal held at the same venue.
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad KC will play their next match against Dhaka Abahani Limited on Sunday (July 18) while Sheikh Russel  KC meet Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on Monday (July 19). Both the matches will be held at the same venue.    -BSS


